CINCINNATI -- The Bengals have agreed to terms with wide receiver Brandon LaFell, his agent announced on Wednesday.

The deal is for two years, according to a source.

LaFell, 30, signed with the Bengals on a one-year, incentive-laden deal in 2016. LaFell not only hit all of his contract incentives, but he finished second on the team in receptions (64) and receiving yards (862). He led the team with six receiving touchdowns.

LaFell stepped into the role vacated by Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu, who signed with other teams during the 2016 free-agency period. The Bengals are rarely players in free agency, but LaFell has been one of their most productive signings in several years.

Both sides expressed interest in getting a deal done following the conclusion of the season.

Before joining the Bengals, LaFell caught 111 passes and scored seven touchdowns in two seasons with the Patriots, but his role diminished greatly after suffering an injury to his left foot before the 2015 season, and he was released.

He spent four seasons with the Panthers after entering the league as a third-round draft choice in 2010. With the Panthers, he caught 167 passes for 2,385 yards and 13 touchdowns.