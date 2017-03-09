Barring any breakdowns in negotiations, Adam Schefter reports that DeSean Jackson will join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (1:31)

DeSean Jackson intends to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former Washington Redskins wide receiver will join the Buccaneers assuming no breakdown in final negotiations, sources said.

In Tampa Bay, Jackson will pair with 2016 Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans, who was fourth in the NFL last season with 1,321 receiving yards and tied for second with 12 touchdown catches.

If Jackson leaves Washington as expected, it would mean the Redskins would likely lose their top two wide receivers in free agency. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Wednesday that Pierre Garcon is expected to finalize a contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson had spent the past three years with the Redskins, averaging an NFL-best 19.03 yards per catch during that time. He averaged 17.2 yards per catch in six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jackson, who turned 30 in December, finished strong in 2016, with four 100-yard performances in his last six games. In that time, he averaged 24.45 yards on 22 receptions with two touchdowns. He finished the season with 56 receptions for 1,005 yards -- the fifth time he has surpassed 1,000 yards in a season.

He has established himself as one of the NFL's best deep-ball receivers as he uses his speed -- as well as his days playing center field in baseball -- to track the ball for big plays.

At times, Jackson appeared frustrated with a lack of downfield opportunities but would only say he doesn't call the plays. He also was a source of offseason controversy pertaining to how often he would show up for volunteer workouts.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection was released in the 2014 offseason after six seasons with the Eagles. With the Eagles, Jackson, a second-round pick in 2008, caught 356 passes with 32 touchdowns.

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.