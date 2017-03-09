See the moment Adam Schefter gets word on his phone that the Texans will trade Brock Osweiler and a second-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in a cap-space saving move. (1:02)

The Texans are trading quarterback Brock Osweiler and a 2018 second-round pick to Cleveland, which will take Osweiler's $16 million guaranteed salary off of Houston's books, league sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move clears millions in salary-cap space for Houston to intensify its efforts to sign former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, sources said.

Romo is expected to be traded by the Cowboys.

To be exact, Houston will save $16 million in cash and $10 million against their cap this season.

The Texans also will get the Browns' fourth-round pick this year in exchange for their own 6th-round pick. So Cleveland gets Osweiler's contract, a 2018 second-round pick and a 2017 sixth-round pick, and Houston gets Cleveland's 2017 fourth-round pick, saves $10 million in salary-cap space and $16 million in cash.

Cleveland is not committed to keeping Osweiler and is likely to try to trade him, sources said. If that happens, the deal would turn into a basketball-like trade in which NBA teams routinely trade contracts to get them off their books. That move rarely happens in the NFL.

It's hard to remember in the salary-cap era another team when a team traded a contract to get it off its books. But Houston was so eager to rid itself of Osweiler and move on to its next quarterbacking chapter that it is giving Cleveland extra picks to take him and his contract.

The Browns headed into this free-agent signing period with more than $100 million worth of salary-cap space and would struggle to spend it all. Now they can devote some of it to Osweiler's contract and acquiring extra draft picks from Houston.