PITTSBURGH -- Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell underwent surgery on Monday to repair the groin injury he suffered during the AFC playoffs.

Bell tweeted after the surgery that his "groin already feels better than it did before."

I appreciate everyone's thoughts & prayers...surgery went really well, & groin already feels better than it did before! I'll be stronger! ✊🏾 — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 13, 2017

Earlier Monday, Bell posted several Snapchat videos from a hospital bed, announcing he was going "under."

NFL Network reported that the surgery was to repair a "core muscle" injury that will require about a six-week timetable.

Bell contemplated surgery back in January but opted to monitor the healing of the injury first.

He aggravated the injury in Pittsburgh's loss to New England in the AFC Championship Game. He finished the game with 20 yards on six carries. Bell wasn't listed on the injury report during the playoffs, prompting the NFL to evaluate whether the Steelers violated injury report protocol. The Steelers argued that Bell didn't miss practice or game time as a result of the injury.

Bell, who received a franchise tag of $12.12 million for 2017, became an MVP candidate after averaging 157 total yards from scrimmage per game in the regular season.