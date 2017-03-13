DeMarcus Ware announced via Twitter on Monday that he is retiring.

Ware came to the Broncos as part of the free-agency binge in 2014 when cornerback Aqib Talib, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and safety T.J. Ward were also signed. All four players were selected to at least one Pro Bowl since then.

Linebacker Von Miller said a big part of his rebound from his 2013 suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy to a perennial defensive player of the year candidate has "been because of DeMarcus. I have so many reasons to thank him."

Ware, 34, has been a team captain in his time with the Broncos and universally respected in the locker room. He said in the days before the Super Bowl that he planned to return from back surgery that sent him to injured reserve just before the regular-season finale.

DeMarcus Ware retires eighth all time in sacks with 138.5. Andrew Hancock for ESPN

Back troubles have been a part of his career, but especially the last two seasons with the Broncos. His 2016 season was especially difficult as he missed most of the offseason work with an infection in his back that required repeated IV antibiotics to treat. He also missed five games with a fractured forearm last season.

A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, he'll turn 35 in late July and is eighth all time in sacks with 138.5.

Ware needed one sack to tie newly minted Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, and with four sacks he would have passed Michael Strahan and move into sixth place all time.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.