New Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas is feeling nostalgic these days. The six-year veteran is reuniting with coach Adam Gase in Miami.

Thomas put up two of his best seasons while the pair was with the Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins recently acquired Thomas in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a seventh-round pick. Thomas signed a five-year, $46 million contract with the Jaguars in 2015 but had two underwhelming seasons, which led to Jacksonville shipping Thomas to Miami.

Thomas also had to redo his contract to facilitate the trade but is happy for a new beginning and playing under a coach he's familiar with. Thomas scored 24 combined touchdowns in 2013 and 2014 playing in Gase's offense with the Broncos.

"I was just really excited," Thomas said. "Gase is a guy that I trust. He's a guy that I've had a relationship with for a long time in this business. I really believe in his philosophy for offense and his approach to coaching, so it was definitely exciting, definitely something that I'm really looking for to."

Tight end Julius Thomas had two underwhelming seasons with the Jaguars, which led to Jacksonville shipping him to Miami. Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

Thomas has played with a wide range of NFL quarterbacks ranging from future Hall of Famers (Peyton Manning) to the inconsistent (Blake Bortles). Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is entering his sixth season, falls somewhere in between after coming off one of his best seasons where he went 8-5 as a starter.

Tannehill has lacked a consistent tight end threat since the departure of Charles Clay after the 2014 season. Thomas has the talent to do damage in the middle of the field and red zone while helping Tannehill take another step forward.

"I think that as quarterbacks continue to get older, they continue to get so much better," Thomas said. "They have so much more calm and poise in that pocket. They've seen it over and over again. It's an exciting point in his career."

After two down years in Jacksonville, Thomas said he has high expectations of himself in Miami. Thomas compared Gase's offense to an orchestra in which it is important for everyone to play their part.

"I'd say the tight end is a little bit like the base drum," Thomas said. "Getting the ball and making a 5-yard catch on third down, needing to be called into protection based on maybe an exotic blitz you have coming up, being on a one-on-one outside, crossing the field. There are going to be so many different things that are going to be expected of me, and I just need to be consistent."