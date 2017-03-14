The Atlanta Falcons have signed free-agent receiver Andre Roberts to a one-year deal worth $1.8 million with $750,000 guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Roberts, who turned 29 in January, signed with the Lions during the spring of 2016. He won the No. 4 receiving job and became the team's starting punt and kick returner.

As a reserve receiver, Roberts had 14 catches for 188 yards and one touchdown. His biggest catch was a 27-yard reception to set up Matt Prater's game-tying 58-yard field goal against Minnesota in Week 9.

Roberts has played with Arizona, Washington and Detroit in his career, appearing in 103 games and notching 243 receptions for 2,899 yards and 14 touchdowns.

His bigger value for the Lions last season came as a returner, where he had two punt returns for touchdowns -- the first of his career. As a returner, he has 86 career kick returns for 2,047 yards and one touchdown, and 88 punt returns for 729 yards and two touchdowns.

