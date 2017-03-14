Running back Eddie Lacy has agreed to a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, his agents said Tuesday.

SportsTrust Advisors tweeted that Lacy reached the deal with Seattle. A source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter that the deal is worth $5.55 million, with $3 million fully guaranteed.

Sources told Schefter that the Seahawks still plan to visit with free-agent running back Jamaal Charles on Wednesday.

Lacy, 26, appeared to be on track for a bounce-back season in 2016, averaging 5.1 yards per carry in the first five games until a left ankle injury in Week 6 brought everything to a halt. He underwent surgery and was placed on injured reserve.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll made it clear after last season that fixing the Seahawks' running game was going to be an offseason priority after averaging just 3.83 yards per carry, which ranked 24th in the league. Seattle suffered a number of injuries with 18 different players getting at least one carry in 2016.

Lacy will join Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise in the Seahawks' backfield. Rawls had a great rookie year in 2015, but he battled through multiple injuries last season. The Seahawks view Prosise as more of a third-down back who can be used as a rusher and a receiver.

Carroll has said often that his preference is to go with multiple backs. Lacy is the favorite to get the bulk of the carries, but Rawls and Prosise will also factor in.

Eddie Lacy rushed for 3,435 yards and 23 touchdowns in 51 games for the Packers, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. AP Photo/Morry Gash

Lacy, a second-round pick from Alabama in 2013, posted back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons to start his pro career and was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2013.

However, his weight became an issue in 2015, when Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy said Lacy needed to come back in better shape after rushing for just 758 yards. After trimming down last offseason, he appeared to regain at least some of the weight he lost while working out with P90X founder Tony Horton, though he was still effective.

Lacy's ankle injury was the impetus for the Packers to move receiver Ty Montgomery to running back full time last season.

ESPN's Sheil Kapadia and Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.