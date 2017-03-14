GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers are reuniting with one of their own and at a position where they need the most help.

Cornerback Davon House will sign a one-year contract with the Packers, a source told ESPN.

House spent the first four years of his career in Green Bay but left in 2015 free agency for a four-year, $24.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who released him last week in a move that saved $6 million against the salary cap.

The Packers showed immediate interest. Their pass defense ranked 31st in the NFL last season playing mostly with a trio of second-year cornerbacks -- Damarious Randall, Quinten Rollins and LaDarius Gunter.

Green Bay released veteran cornerback Sam Shields earlier this offseason. Shields did not play after he suffered a Week 1 concussion last season.

House, 27, started all 16 games in 2015 for Jacksonville and led the team with four interceptions while setting a single-season franchise record with 23 pass breakups. He lost his starting job last season after the first four weeks then played mainly on special teams with minimal snaps on defense.

House came to an agreement on his new contract with the Packers while on a visit Tuesday with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.