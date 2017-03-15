        <
          Source: Titans give LB Wesley Woodyard 2-year extension

          5:32 PM ET
          Field YatesESPN Insider
              Field Yates has previous experience interning with the New England Patriots on both their coaching and scouting staffs. A graduate of Wesleyan University (CT), he is a regular contributor to ESPN Boston's Patriots coverage and ESPN Insider.
          The Tennessee Titans have signed linebacker Wesley Woodyard to a two-year extension through 2019, according to a source. He can earn a maximum of $12.75 million over the life of the new deal, but will take a pay cut in the first year.

          He was scheduled to make $4.75 million this year ($4.25 million base salary) but in Year 1 of his new deal, he'll be paid a base salary of $2.2 million, plus a $1 million roster bonus that was paid out on the fifth day of the league year, plus a maximum of $300,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

          Woodyard, 30, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos in 2008 and remained with the team until he joined the Titans as a free agent in 2014 on a four-year deal.