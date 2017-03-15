The Tennessee Titans have signed linebacker Wesley Woodyard to a two-year extension through 2019, according to a source. He can earn a maximum of $12.75 million over the life of the new deal, but will take a pay cut in the first year.

He was scheduled to make $4.75 million this year ($4.25 million base salary) but in Year 1 of his new deal, he'll be paid a base salary of $2.2 million, plus a $1 million roster bonus that was paid out on the fifth day of the league year, plus a maximum of $300,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Woodyard, 30, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos in 2008 and remained with the team until he joined the Titans as a free agent in 2014 on a four-year deal.