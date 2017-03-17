The New York Giants and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to a four-year contract, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Giants used the franchise tag on Pierre-Paul last month for a one-year contract worth $16,934,000. The new deal should offer some salary-cap relief to Giants, who were just $3,918,376 under the cap as of Friday morning, according to NFL Players Association records.

Only two teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions, had less cap room prior to this agreement.

Pierre-Paul, a two-time Pro Bowler, was craving long-term security as he enters his eighth season with the Giants.

"I'm not playing on no one-year deal," he said after missing the Giants' season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs following sports hernia surgery. "I've proved it. I've showed it. There is not really another guy like me out here doing it with 7½ fingers still."

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pierre-Paul, 28, re-established himself last season following a fireworks accident July 4, 2015, that cost him his right index finger and parts of several others. He had seven sacks in 2016 and was tied for the NFL lead with eight batted passes before the sports hernia surgery ended his season early.

Despite some doubts if he would ever approach his previous form, Pierre-Paul was strong against the run and as a pass-rusher last season despite his limitations. He believed it was enough to earn him the long-term deal he had been seeking for several years.

Pierre-Paul was given the franchise tag in 2015, before the fireworks accident. He played the 2016 season on a one-year deal worth just under $10 million.

A 2010 first-round pick out of South Florida, Pierre-Paul was a key member of the Giants' Super Bowl XLVI team. He had 16.5 sacks in the 2011 season to earn an All-Pro nod.