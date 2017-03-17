PITTSBURGH -- Steelers tight end Ladarius Green is eager to put a rough season behind him.

Green, the Steelers' $20 million free-agency signing who was plagued by injuries in 2016, is preparing for a second season with the franchise.

"I expect to come back," Green told ESPN of offseason workouts.

Green missed eight games with an ankle injury and the final five with a concussion, including three playoff games. Green reportedly has a concussion history from his four seasons in San Diego.

As for a fresh start, Green said "I definitely am [excited]. ... I think everybody is."

Green was an asset while on the field, with 274 receiving yards in his final four games.

General manager Kevin Colbert said at the NFL combine last month that he expects Green back but that he must pass a physical, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. It's unclear when that physical would take place.