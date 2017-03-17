Defensive tackle Frostee Rucker has re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal.

Rucker was plagued with injuries for most of 2016, but he displayed a veteran toughness and played through the ailments for the Cardinals. He missed most of training camp as he recovered from offseason ankle surgery and then missed three weeks after injuring his left MCL in Week 1.

Frostee Rucker has 229 tackles, 20 sacks and eight forced fumbles during his NFL career. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Even though Rucker failed to get a sack for the first time since 2007, the 10-year veteran was widely considered one of the most important players in Arizona's locker room because of his leadership and off-field presence.

Arizona was the third stop for Rucker, who was drafted in the third round by the Bengals in 2006 out of USC. He has 229 tackles, 20 sacks and eight forced fumbles during his career.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.