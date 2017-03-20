The NFL's competition committee will recommend to owners that they begin hiring full-time officials in time for the 2017 season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The decision, reached during a series of recent meetings to prepare for next week's owners meetings, represents an acceleration of a previously reported timeline. It would also be a significant change in the way the league has long administered its officiating program. For most of its recent history, officials have been part-time employees and union members who work other jobs during the week and in the offseason.

The league will focus first on referees, following a structure outlined years ago by former NFL vice president of officiating Mike Pereira. The league's collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Referees Association (NFLRA) allows it to convert and/or hire referees into full-time roles, but most officials have resisted because they would have to leave the union and become "at-will" NFL employees.

The committee's recommendation is to approach referees first and give them an opportunity to phase into a program that would be mandatory by the end of this decade. The league is prepared for some current referees to opt out and either leave the league or accept a demotion to another on-field role.

"We've yet to hear from the League on that subject. We obviously agreed to hiring some officials to work in the off season in the last Collective Bargaining Agreement, assuming they are adequately compensated, have clearly documented work tasks and maintain the same employment protections that are covered in the CBA. But frankly, It's a complete misnomer that we're not full-time. Trust me, we are," NFLRA executive director Scott Green said.

Meanwhile, the competition committee has mapped out an agenda for the meetings on other topics as well. It is subject to change, but for now it includes: