The Atlanta Falcons announced a five-year extension for team president and chief executive officer Rich McKay through June 2022.

McKay, the key figure in the construction of the $1.53 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium scheduled to open this summer, is entering his 14th season with the Falcons. He joined the organization in 2004 as the team's president and general manager. He also serves as president of AMB Sports & Entertainment, part of owner Arthur Blank's family-owned businesses.

Rich McKay gets an extension to remain with the Falcons. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

"Rich has been so important to our businesses and Atlanta's growth for many years,'' AMB Group CEO Steve Cannon said in a statement. "We are thrilled to extend his contract with the Falcons and AMB Sports & Entertainment. He has been instrumental in the success of the Atlanta Falcons on and off the field and has played a very important role in making Mercedes-Benz Stadium a reality, and in bringing Major League Soccer to Atlanta. Rich is a great champion of our core values and will continue to be a strong leader in our organization and community for years to come."

The Falcons continue to promote continuity coming off a season in which they exceeded expectations with a Super Bowl run. After a 6-3 start to last season, general manager Thomas Dimitroff received a three-year extension through 2019. Dimitroff's contract now runs concurrent with head coach Dan Quinn. And now McKay's extension follows the Falcons into a new era, with the closing of the Georgia Dome and the opening of their new stadium.

McKay has served on the NFL's competition committee for 23 years and is currently the chairman. He also helped renegotiate the current collective bargaining agreement.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the home to both the Falcons and an MLS expansion team, Atlanta United. Although there have been construction delays, McKay has insisted the stadium will open in time for the Falcons' preseason.