Many NFL players check out Madden just to see their ratings. Others spend hours on the game because it takes them back to their childhood.

For safety Tony Jefferson, Madden was a factor in his ultimately signing with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

"I am a guy of swagger, so I gotta check the swag at all points before I make a decision," Jefferson told NFL.com this week. "I put myself in different uniforms on Madden to see what will look better. Ravens did look good, though."

Jefferson, the top-rated safety in free agency, was pursued by the Ravens, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. He signed a four-year, $34 million contract with Baltimore even though Cleveland and New York reportedly offered $1.5 million more per year than the Ravens.

Perhaps it was the Ravens' alternate uniforms that sealed the deal for Jefferson.

"Black on blacks, no question," Jefferson said of the Ravens' uniform that they typically wear once each season. "Those [uniforms] are their best combination."

After he reached an agreement with the Ravens, the first item Jefferson packed for his trip to Baltimore was his PlayStation. Here's guessing that Madden came along for the ride as well.