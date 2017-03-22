Jim Trotter reports on NFL owners potentially holding a vote next week to decide on a Raiders move to Las Vegas. (1:35)

A vote on whether to allow the Oakland Raiders to relocate to Las Vegas could occur at next week's NFL meetings, two team owners told ESPN.

The NFL meetings begin Sunday in Phoenix and run through March 29.

One owner, who wished to remain anonymous, told ESPN's Dan Graziano that a vote next week is "more probable than not."

This rendering shows a domed stadium on one of the two possible Las Vegas sites under consideration to become the Raiders' new home. Courtesy MANICA Architecture

In January, Raiders owner Mark Davis filed an application to move the team to Las Vegas in time for the 2020 season. The team is proposing to build a $1.9 billion domed-roof stadium in the city, near the Strip, which would be financed with $750 million in public funding and a $650 million construction loan from Bank of America. The Raiders would kick in an additional $500 million. The team also needs to sign a lease with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board.

The team needs 24 of 32 votes to win approval to move. A vote could be taken, contingent on the Raiders securing a lease and fulfilling other obligations.

CSN California and CBS Sports reported the relocation is on the owners' agenda and a vote could come as early as Monday. A vote also could be postponed until the owners' meeting in May in Chicago.

"I think a positive vote, even if there are still unknowns, helps to keep the $750 million [in public funding] in play," another owner told ESPN's Jim Trotter. "It also keeps pressure on Oakland, which I think doesn't have much meaning. I hear there is no specific site yet. Mark seems fairly confident it gets done."

A new stadium in Las Vegas is not expected to be completed until 2020. The Raiders have two more years on their lease at the Oakland Coliseum but likely will have to play at a temporary facility in 2019.

Oakland officials continue to work to try to keep the team in the Bay Area. Ronnie Lott, a former Raiders defensive back, is working with officials in the East Bay on a plan to build a $1.3 billion stadium near the Coliseum. But Lott's plan has not been well received by Davis or the Raiders.