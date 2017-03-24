The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Antonio Brown's Facebook Live incident, but Brown still has some damage control to do inside the Steelers family.

Hall of Famer Joe Greene, the great Steelers defensive lineman from the franchise's Super Bowl-winning '70s era, told Pittsburgh 93.7 The Fan this week that he was "very, very, very disappointed in the actions of our wide receiver, No. 84."

"Those types of things can't be tolerated," Greene said. "My first thought was, I would have to say goodbye [to Brown], but that's me."

Hall of Fame defensive lineman Joe Greene said Antonio Brown's Facebook Live incident "can't be tolerated" within Steelers culture. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Brown ran a live Facebook feed in the Steelers' locker room after a divisional playoff win over Kansas City. The broadcast caught coach Mike Tomlin's profanity-laced message to the team that he clearly thought was private. Tomlin called Brown's move "selfish," "foolish" and "inconsiderate."

Brown apologized a few days after the broadcast, which got more than 900,000 views a few hours after it aired.

"I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me," Brown said.

In the offseason, the Steelers signed Brown to a four-year, $68 million extension. Greene called Brown a "fantastic player" and thinks the Steelers will come to benefit from Brown's extension. But the Facebook incident doesn't run parallel with the Steelers' culture, he said.

"When you sign on with the Steelers, you're signing on with an organization that you gotta put your job, as [former coach] Chuck [Noll] always told us, there was God, family and football," Greene said. "And when you start to put yourself above all of that, then the selfishness comes into place, then you get individual acts like the ones then that I personally think is a detriment to the entire organization and what we're trying to do in Pittsburgh. ... That's a youthful mistake, but in my view, I just don't think that it should be tolerated."