The best early impact free-agent signings in every NFL division

AFC East

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots

This was the Patriots' big splash, and its ripple effect could be that fellow cornerback Malcolm Butler -- a restricted free agent -- is no longer in New England. So that's a big impact, one way or another. The Patriots handed Gilmore a generous five-year, $65 million contract, with $31 million in the first two years. They like his size (6-foot-1, 190 pounds), length, man cover skills and steadiness off the field. Read the reporters' takes.

AFC North

Tony Jefferson, S, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have used back-to-back free-agency periods to form one of the league's best safety tandems. Signing Eric Weddle last offseason is paying off, and Jefferson, who agreed to a four-year, $36 million deal on the first day of free agency, gives Baltimore a hard-hitting playmaker coming off a season of 96 tackles, two forced fumbles and two sacks in 15 games. When general manager Ozzie Newsome gives a defensive back $14 million guaranteed, you know he can play. Jefferson should feel right at home in a toughness-first AFC North, and Baltimore has another sparring partner for Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown every December. Read the reporters' takes.

AFC South

Calais Campbell, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars ranked sixth in total defense last season, but their weaknesses were the pass rush and a lack of turnovers. Campbell has 56.5 sacks in his nine seasons and has recorded at least five sacks in the past eight seasons, including a career-high nine in 2013 and eight last season. The Jaguars' pass rush was hit-or-miss, and Campbell brings some much-needed consistency. A better pass rush usually means more chances to create turnovers, which is something the Jaguars have struggled to do. They have forced the fewest turnovers since 2014 (51) and Jacksonville defensive backs have intercepted just 11 passes in the past three seasons. That's by far the worst in the division (Houston DBs picked off 46). Read the reporters' takes.

AFC West

Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders

Cook gives the Raiders another threat in the passing game. Derek Carr should be able to get more production from Cook as the primary tight end than he did from Clive Walford last year. Cook's addition might cut into the number of passes that go to wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, but having a presence such as Cook in the middle of the field should make Oakland more efficient in the passing game. Cook was mostly a default choice because the AFC West wasn't otherwise a division for high-impact signings. For the Chargers, Chiefs and Broncos, the biggest free-agent additions were linemen. Read the reporters' takes.

NFC East

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Suddenly, Carson Wentz goes from having arguably the worst outside receivers in the NFL to being armed with a legitimate No. 1 in Jeffery on one side and a deep threat in Torrey Smith (he signed a 3-year, $15 million deal) on the other. While the Giants' (Brandon Marshall) and the Redskins' (Terrelle Pryor) receiver acquisitions are significant, no move changes the dynamics on offense quite like the one for Jeffery. He will provide a reliable target for Wentz, shielding off defenders and flying high for catches in the red zone. He also will help create spacing for receiver Jordan Matthews and tight end Zach Ertz on the inside. Read the reporters' takes.

NFC North

Mike Glennon, QB, Chicago Bears

This doesn't mean it will be a positive impact. The Bears moved on from the talented, but mercurial Jay Cutler and put their struggling franchise in the hands of a quarterback who sat on the bench in Tampa Bay the past two years. A better option for the Bears would have been Jimmy Garoppolo or Tony Romo. But when the Patriots decided to hang on to Tom Brady's backup and the Cowboys stalled in making a move with Romo, it left the Bears without a great quarterback option. The impact comes in the sense that the Bears could again be a gimme for wins for the rest of the division. Read the reporters' takes.

NFC South

DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston now has a premier speed receiver to play opposite Mike Evans. Jackson will stretch the field and open up the offense in a way that the aging Vincent Jackson couldn't. That will benefit Winston, who completed only 26.7 percent of his passes that traveled 20 or more yards in 2016. It also will open up the running game with re-signed back Jacquizz Rodgers. Tampa Bay ranked 18th in the NFL in scoring last season, with 22.1 points a game. Until the defense improves significantly, the Bucs need more scoring power to keep pace with reigning NFC South champion Atlanta, which led the league in scoring last season with 33.8 points a game. It's doubtful that the Falcons will drop significantly with all their firepower. Read the reporters' takes.

NFC West

Andrew Whitworth, OT, Los Angeles Rams

Whitworth will have the biggest impact in the NFC West next season simply because of the running back he'll be blocking for, Todd Gurley. In the case of the Rams, who made a strong run at most improved through free agency this year, adding Whitworth will cause a domino effect throughout the offense. He'll give Jared Goff more time to throw, which, in theory, should help the passing game. Because defenses are looking for the pass, the running game should develop. It's a cycle that will be sparked by Whitworth, who's still one of the best left tackles in the NFL at age 35. Read the reporters' takes.