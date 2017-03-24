Michael Smith and Jemele Hill are surprised how few NFL suitors Tony Romo has and speculate what Romo's next step could be. (1:45)

FRISCO, Texas -- The Tony Romo Watch used to be about the Denver Broncos or Houston Texans. It is also about Fox and CBS.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that CBS is making a strong push to add the Dallas Cowboys quarterback to its team. A source told Schefter earlier this month that Fox was interested in Romo replacing John Lynch as an analyst.

While sources indicated that Romo would be released by Dallas on March 9, the Cowboys continue to hold on to the quarterback as free agency enters its third week in hopes of a potential trade that may never come. The Cowboys do not need to make a move on Romo for salary-cap purposes and are content to wait. Perhaps next week's owners meetings could spur action, but it is also possible Romo could walk away from the game.

Retirement has been an option for Romo, who turns 37 next month. He has had back and collarbone injuries the past two seasons that have limited him to parts of five games, and he played in just one series in 2016. Romo has two young sons and a third child on the way.