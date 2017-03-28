Most improved team in every NFL division post-free agency

We asked NFL Nation reporters to answer one question, now that free agency has come and gone: Which team in every division improved itself the most through free agency?

The results are below. Click the links after each division to view the complete answers.

AFC East

New England Patriots

It is tough to hand this to any team but the Patriots, who are widely considered to be the NFL's "winners" from the initial wave of free agency. Unlike the Bills and Jets, who began the offseason by cutting veteran players because of tight salary-cap situations, the Patriots had plenty of cap space and used it to retain some of their best players (Dont'a Hightower), bring in new pieces (Stephon Gilmore) and pick up other players via trade (Brandin Cooks, Kony Ealy). Read the reporters' takes.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

It would be nice to say the Browns, given the emphasis they gave the offensive line, but Baltimore's defense should take major strides forward with Brandon Williams returning and the additions of Tony Jefferson and Brandon Carr. The Ravens strengthened the secondary and kept one of their important players. A defensive collapse in the final five weeks of the 2016 season cost Baltimore a playoff spot. General manager Ozzie Newsome has taken moves to ensure that does not repeat in 2017. Read the reporters' takes.

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars

Don't laugh, but I'm going to say the Jaguars are back-to-back offseason champions on paper. Of course, I'll regret this decision by Week 3 next season because I thought they improved themselves the past offseason, only to see them go 3-13 and fire coach Gus Bradley before the season ended. You can't forget about the addition of Tom Coughlin as Jacksonville's vice president of football operations. That's a move that will help the Jaguars in the long run. Read the reporters' takes.

AFC West

Oakland Raiders

The AFC West is a tough call here because it largely sat out the initial frenzy. It was all a little low on glamour, as the Chiefs' most notable addition was a defensive tackle in Bennie Logan, the Broncos' a guard in Ronald Leary, the Chargers' a tackle in Russell Okung, and the Raiders have seen far more players depart than sign. Still, if tight end Jared Cook and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson can carve out roles in the Raiders' offense as reliable targets for Derek Carr and sprinkle in a selection of impact plays, especially Patterson on special teams, they could tip the scales. Read the reporters' takes.

NFC East

New York Giants

For the second straight year, I'm going with the Giants. Jason Pierre-Paul was going to be a Giant in 2017 with the franchise tag, but by signing him to a long-term deal, the team will have a player not worrying about the big pay day. Brandon Marshall is an upgrade over Victor Cruz and will give Eli Manning a big-body target opposite Odell Beckham Jr. The Giants spent big last year with Olivier Vernon and Damon Harrison and saw that pay off. They were more economical this year and could see it pay off again. Read the reporters' takes.

NFC North

Detroit Lions

There's much to like about what the Lions did to solidify their offensive line in front of Matthew Stafford. They signed the top right tackle on the market, beating the Vikings and the other teams that were after Rick Wagner. The Lions added T.J. Lang, who, if he's healthy, should provide a boost at right guard. The moves the Lions made to add players such as Paul Worrilow, Akeem Spence and D.J. Hayden on defense could be met with varying results. But give Bob Quinn credit for continuing to improve a unit that struggled to protect Stafford in recent years. Read the reporters' takes.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The addition of DeSean Jackson alone should help the Buccaneers take a significant step offensively. Division champ Atlanta averaged a league-best 33.8 points per game, so any NFC South foe has to be ready for a shootout. The Bucs were tied for 18th in points last season (22.1 points per game), so the addition of Jackson could boost their scoring totals. The Bucs also added defensive tackle Chris Baker, who gives Gerald McCoy a new tag-team partner and makes the defensive front more formidable. Read the reporters' takes.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers

To be honest, it's smart to go with the 2-14 option with questions such as this. There's nowhere to go but up. The 49ers handed out some big-money contracts, but the goal in Year 1 under Kyle Shanahan should be to start to put in place the personnel who can execute his system. Even though the signings were costly, San Francisco at least began to do that with the additions of guys such as Pierre Garcon and Kyle Juszczyk. And the 49ers were wise to hold off on making a drastic move at quarterback. They are not built to win now, so why panic and pour valuable resources into the position? Read the reporters' takes.