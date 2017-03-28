Mark Dominik and Antonio Pierce don't understand why the NFL is looking to get rid of the most exciting element of field goal attempts. (1:09)

NFL owners are expected to pass a rule on Tuesday that will prohibit players from leaping over linemen to try to block field goal and extra-point attempts, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sources said the league feels the play is too dangerous and a player could get flipped over and seriously injured while leaping over the line.

During a game against the Cardinals, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) jumped over the line of scrimmage and blocked Chandler Catanzaro's field goal attempt. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The rule change was sparked by a proposal from the Philadelphia Eagles and was backed by the NFL Players Association.

On a conference call last week, vice president of officiating Dean Blandino explained the thinking behind the rule.

"The issue, we've looked at a lot of tape on the jumper, is how it's being defended at this point; whether it's the snapper or the guard raising up and attempting to make contact with the jump, we've seen several examples where players have been flipped over, land on their head, their neck, and the potential for a serious injury certainly increases when you have a player in a vulnerable position who is now going to be knocked off balance and really can't control the way they land. So I think that's probably the biggest thing, and we have seen that on tape as to why the proposal will be voted on," Blandino said.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent added, "We've also had coaches tell us they are now coaching to defend that leaper, which can really create a real issue, a safety issue with that defender coming down and now jumping over. The inevitable is going to happen, and just hearing from the players' association, and Philly now proposing it, it's really in the best interest of the game."

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.