NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday night that he plans to be at the New England Patriots' season opener, marking his first visit to Gillette Stadium since the Deflategate penalties were handed out.

The reigning Super Bowl champions will host the NFL season opener against an opponent to be determined.

Goodell's absence from Gillette has drawn criticism from some, including many Patriots fans who questioned why he attended back-to-back games in Atlanta during the playoffs this past season instead of attending the AFC Championship Game.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Goodell said he was not avoiding Gillette, saying he'd return to Foxborough, Massachusetts, if invited. Patriots owner Robert Kraft later said Goodell would be welcomed at the stadium.