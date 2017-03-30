Tim Hasselbeck isn't sure the Buccaneers need Adrian Peterson when Tampa Bay already has an abundance on running backs on the roster. (1:06)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't make a move for Adrian Peterson in free agency, but the All-Pro running back has piqued the interest of head coach Dirk Koetter, thanks to a photo that surfaced on social media Tuesday of quarterback Jameis Winston and Peterson training together.

Winston's personal quarterback coach, George Whitfield, who works with him in the offseason on his mechanics, posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Peterson, Winston and Winston's strength and conditioning coach Tim Grover in Houston.

Whitfield also posted a photo of himself, with Winston, Peterson, DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans, along with James Harden after Tuesday night's Houston Rockets game.

When Koetter was asked by reporters about the photo at the NFL owners meetings Wednesday, he laughed for several seconds before responding, admitting that the photo caught him off-guard.

"I've seen Adrian Peterson many times -- one of the best running backs to ever play," Koetter said. Then, after a long pause, he added, "I'm anxious to talk to Jameis and ask him about how his workouts went."

Koetter also praised Winston for assembling his receivers in Houston to work out together this offseason and for rounding up local college receivers to throw to at a Tampa park.

"I'll be honest with you. The first thing I thought when I saw that was just, 'Jameis is such an amazing guy. The guy is everywhere,'" Koetter said. "I'm just thankful every day that we got Jameis Winston on our team, because the one guy that I know will be ready to roll on April 17 is Jameis Winston."

Peterson, 32, became an unrestricted free agent March 9 when the Minnesota Vikings opted not to pick up the option on his contract, which would have paid him $18 million for 2017.

Four days ago, after speculation that his asking price was simply too high, he tweeted:

The Bucs will be without Pro Bowl running back Doug Martin for three games next season as he finishes up the remainder of a four-game PED suspension.