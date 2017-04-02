Field Yates says it's easy to understand why coaches and teammates love Deshaun Watson, but says Watson showed inconsistency with his throws during the middle of the college season. (2:07)

After video circulated on social media of former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson allegedly being asked to leave a bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Friday, the establishment posted an apology to its customers and denied its employees were involved.

The incident, caught on cellphone video and distributed on social media, showed Watson leaving the Innisfree Irish Pub after a conversation with other patrons.

"Over the years we have had thousands of visitors from rival schools and have always treated them fairly. Today was not any different," the bar posted on Facebook. "The unfolding of (Friday's) events were not led by our staff or anyone employed by Innisfree Irish Pubs.

"Unfortunately a customer attempted to invoke the right to refuse service on our behalf and after being identified, was immediately asked to leave the premises following the incident."

Watson, who led Clemson to a 35-31 victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in January, has not commented publicly on the incident.

The patron who shot one of the videos declined comment when contacted by ESPN.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this incident caused to our customers," the bar's statement continued. "We appreciate anyone that chooses to visit our establishment and hope to continue welcoming sports fans for years to come."

Watson is No. 13 in ESPN's Mel Kiper's most recent mock draft.