FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- In search of a power running back, the New England Patriots explored the possibility of adding free agent Adrian Peterson when they hosted him on a visit Monday, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Peterson's visit with the Patriots concluded Monday afternoon and he's leaving without a deal, according to sources. Peterson and the Patriots could revisit a deal later on.

The visit is Peterson's second since the Vikings released him March 9. He previously visited the Seahawks.

The Patriots have a need because bruising 250-pound running back LeGarrette Blount, who scored 18 rushing touchdowns in 2016, is a free agent.

The team currently has Dion Lewis, James White, Rex Burkhead and D.J. Foster on the roster at running back, and is expected to look closely at the position in the draft.

Peterson, who ranks 16th all time with 11,747 rushing yards, became an unrestricted free agent on March 9 after the Vikings decided not to pick up their option, which would have paid him $18 million, including a $6 million roster bonus.

He tweeted last month that he is in no rush to sign with a new team and said his decision isn't just about money; signing with a championship-contending team will factor in his decision.

Peterson, 32, played just three games last season because of a torn meniscus suffered on Sept. 18. He carried 37 times for 72 yards last season, returning in less than three months from his injury to play against the Colts on Dec. 18. However, he sat out the Vikings' final two games because of an adductor strain he suffered in his first game back.

Peterson, whose career rushing yards rank second to Frank Gore among active players, has failed to eclipse 40 carries in two of the past three seasons because of suspension and injuries. Even with his league-leading 1,485 rushing yards in 2015, and factoring in his receiving totals, Peterson cost the Vikings about $18,000 per yard over the last three years.

Since recovering from ACL reconstruction on his left knee to rush for 2,097 yards in 2012 and win the NFL MVP award, Peterson has defied the evidence that running backs wear down by age 30. He has long said he believes he can play deep into his 30s.

ESPN's Ben Goessling, Field Yates and The Associated Press contributed to this report.