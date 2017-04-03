BOSTON -- Prosecutors have wrapped up their case in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

The prosecution formally rested its case Monday after more than a month of testimony.

The former tight end for the New England Patriots is charged with first-degree murder in the shootings of two men in 2012. Prosecutors allege he shot the men after one of them bumped into Hernandez and spilled his drink at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez's attorneys have pointed the finger at the state's star witness, a former friend of Hernandez who was with him the night of the shootings. The defense claims Alexander Bradley shot the men in a drug dispute.

Aaron Hernandez's defense team began calling witnesses Monday after the prosecution rested its case in the ex-NFL star's double-murder trial. AP Photo/Stephan Savoia

Hernandez is also charged with witness intimidation and is accused of shooting Bradley to silence him.

After prosecutors rested their case Monday, Hernandez's lawyers called as their first witness a fan who had his photo taken with Hernandez the night prosecutors say Hernandez fatally shot two men.

The fan said he spent about seven to 10 minutes talking with Hernandez at a Boston nightclub. He said he never saw a drink spilled on Hernandez. He said Hernandez didn't seem angry when he later saw him outside.