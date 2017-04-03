Former NFL coach Rex Ryan will join Sunday NFL Countdown in September, while also contributing to SportsCenter, ESPN Radio and other ESPN platforms.

The former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets coach joins ESPN after appearing as a guest analyst for ESPN on NFL Countdown on Super Bowl Sunday in Houston.

He will make his debut appearance as a full-time analyst this Saturday, when he will be in the booth for the Florida State spring game in Tallahassee, Florida (3 p.m. ET, ESPN).

"This is going to be a new experience for me and I am really excited about it. I've been a coach for 30 years and I've been around football my entire life. I'm passionate about the game -- just like the fans are, and I've coached in the league for a long time, so that's the perspective I will bring to ESPN. I'm just going to show up and be myself and have fun with it," Ryan said in a statement.

Ryan was fired by the Bills with one game remaining in the 2016 season, ending his two-season stay with Buffalo. His teams posted a 15-16 record.

Rex Ryan will bring his coaching knowledge to ESPN as an analyst for Sunday NFL Countdown, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio and other ESPN platforms. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Before that he was the Jets' head coach for six seasons. He led the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in 2009 and '10, his first two seasons with the team, but never was able to replicate that same success and was fired after the 2014 season. He was 46-50 with the Jets and 4-2 in the playoffs.

He was an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens from 1999-2008, serving as defensive line coach and then defensive coordinator. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens in 2000 when Baltimore defeated the New York Giants 34-7 in Super Bowl XXXV.

He is the son of former NFL coach Buddy Ryan, who died last year at the age of 85. Rex Ryan's twin brother, Rob, is a longtime NFL assistant coach and was on Ryan's staff in Buffalo last season.

"Rex is authentic -- what you see is what you get, and that will be great for our viewers on Sunday NFL Countdown. We also look forward to the insight and perspective he will bring to the show as an NFL coach who has worked in the league for two decades," Seth Markman, senior coordinating producer for ESPN's NFL studio shows, said in the statement.