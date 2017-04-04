BOSTON -- Tom Brady helped the Boston Red Sox open their 2017 season by making an open-field tackle at Fenway Park.
Brady joined three New England Patriots teammates and team owner Robert Kraft in pregame festivities Monday before the Red Sox's season opener. Brady proudly displayed one of his stolen Super Bowl jerseys, recently returned to him after being found in Mexico. But tight end Rob Gronkowski snatched the jersey, prompting Brady to chase him into shallow right field and tackle him.
After recovering his jersey, Brady lobbed the ceremonial first pitch to Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia. Brady and Pedroia live in the same neighborhood in Brookline, Massachusetts, not far from Fenway Park.
Brady, Gronkowski and Kraft were joined on the field by running backs James White and Dion Lewis. White scored the winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI to help Brady win his fifth title.