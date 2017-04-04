The Washington Redskins might have added yet another defensive starter Monday, with the announced signing of free-agent inside linebacker Zach Brown.

The deal is worth up to $4.65 million, according to a source.

Washington's primary focus lately has been finding help to improve a defense that ranked 32nd on third downs last season. Brown has been considered good at defending the pass. The Redskins return one starting inside linebacker in Mason Foster, and their other starter, Will Compton, is a restricted free agent who has yet to sign his offer sheet.

The Redskins previously added three players on defense expected to start this season: linemen Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee and safety D.J. Swearinger.

Brown, 27, tallied 149 tackles for the Buffalo Bills in his breakout 2016 season, second most in the NFL behind Seattle's Bobby Wagner (167).

The Bills signed Brown to a one-year, $1.25 million deal last April, but he was elevated to a starting role when 2016 second-round pick Reggie Ragland tore his ACL in training camp. Brown started all 16 games last season and recorded four sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Brown, who initially was selected as a third alternate to the Pro Bowl, made his first career appearance in the game after Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower withdrew to prepare for the Super Bowl.

The Titans selected Brown in the second round of the 2012 draft out of North Carolina, though he is a native of Maryland. He started 27 games in his first two seasons in Tennessee before missing all but one game of the 2014 season because of a pectoral injury. He made only five starts in 2015 and did not generate much interest on the 2016 free-agent market before signing with the Bills.

ESPN's Mike Rodak contributed to this report.