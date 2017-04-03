FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have granted teams permission to speak with quarterback Tony Romo, sources told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report.

As part of the allowance, teams must notify the Cowboys before making contact with the veteran quarterback and/or his agents. In effect, the notification gives the Cowboys a right of first refusal as to who can and cannot talk to Romo.

At the scouting combine, owner/general manager Jerry Jones said the Cowboys would not allow teams to speak directly with Romo because that has not been their policy with players in the past.

After expecting to be released on March 9, Romo has been in limbo as the Cowboys have held onto him, holding out hope for a potential trade. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on the first day of the league year the Cowboys expected to trade Romo, but nothing has come to fruition.

The hope is that a trade could be facilitated if a reworked contract can be negotiated. Romo is set to make $14 million in 2017 and has base salaries of $19.5 million and $20.5 million in 2018 and '19.

Since Romo, who turns 37 on April 21, has played in parts of only five games the past two seasons, a team could look to reduce his base salary this year but allow him to earn the money back through per-game roster bonuses and incentives.

"I have his interest at the top of my list," Jones told USA Today Sports last week. "How this thing evolves over the next few weeks or months will be dictated by what Tony wants to do."

Reports out of Houston and Denver have consistently said the Texans and Broncos, who have been connected to Romo the most, have no interest in trading for him but would have some interest if he were a free agent.

Texans owner Bob McNair referenced his team's trade of quarterback Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns when discussing Romo with USA Today Sports last week.

"[Jones] saw the trade we made. [Jones] wants to make a trade. I understand that," McNair told USA Today Sports. "But he's between a rock and a hard place with that."

Sources have told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Fox and CBS have made overtures to Romo in case he decides to forgo playing in 2017.

Sources tell ESPN's Ed Werder that Romo cannot make a decision on whether to resume his playing career or accept a TV offer until he knows the specifics of his playing options and the financial terms, so it's possible he might soon be forced to ask the Cowboys to release him.

The perception that Romo might be torn between playing and starting a TV career might also be creating questions about his commitment to playing in the minds of coaches and general managers who might be interested in signing him if he's released.