Ray Rice spoke at the New Jersey football powerhouse Don Bosco Prep on Monday, a program now coached by his former Rutgers teammate, Mike Teel.

Rice, 30, spoke on the topic of decision-making, which is a subject he has recently been asked to discuss with programs across the country, from Alabama to USC.

Rice, who hasn't played in the NFL since the video of him punching his then-fiancée, Janay, was released in September 2014, has moved back to the New Rochelle, New Jersey, area with her and their two children. He now addresses his act of domestic violence with players and is candid about his subsequent fall from the top of his profession.

"I lived the dream, and I lived the nightmare," the former Ravens running back recently told players at Ohio State, where former Rutgers coach Greg Schiano serves as defensive coordinator.

ESPN, citing two sources, reported Monday that Rice would work with the Don Bosco Prep football team. Players, the sources said, had the understanding that Rice was going to coach them and be part of the program. The school and Rice both denied the report.

Teel told NJ.com that Rice will not have an official role at the school.

"Ray is not coaching at Don Bosco," Teel said. "He came and talked to my team today -- nothing more. He's got a great story. He's one of my best friends."

"I just went to talk to the team," Rice wrote in a text.

Teel, who was the quarterback at Rutgers from 2005-08, was named head coach at Don Bosco earlier this year.

Rice volunteers with the New Rochelle high school football team during the year and with the offseason weightlifting program. His Rutgers jersey still hangs on the wall there. Rice addressed his old high school team on Friday and talked to the students about decision-making and perseverance.

"Ray continues to receive invitations to speak to top college and high school programs," his spokesperson said.

He has not given up on playing professional football again.

