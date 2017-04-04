        <
        >

          Source: Amazon wins rights to livestream Thursday Night Football

          7:52 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Amazon has won the rights to live stream the NFL's "Thursday Night Football" this season, replacing Twitter, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter, confirming multiple reports.

          The one-year deal, which is worth $50 million, will see Amazon livestream the 10 games carried by CBS and NBC. Amazon beat out Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for the rights, which Twitter paid $10 million for last season.

          The games will be streamed on its Amazon Prime video service, making them available only to subscribers of Amazon Prime.

