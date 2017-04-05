Dallas has emerged as a favorite to host the 2018 NFL draft at its new training facility in Frisco, Texas, league sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Philadelphia is also in contention, while Kansas City and Green Bay are considered longshots. No decisions have been made at this time.

But Dallas is pushing to host the draft and has the infrastructure to get it done at The Star -- the team's new training facility.

The draft never has previously been held in the state of Texas. A move there would represent yet another venue for the event after a run from 1965-2014 in which the draft was held annually in New York City.

New York City is not in consideration for next year's draft, a source told ESPN, and doesn't sound as if it will be in the mix anytime soon.

After two years in Chicago, the draft will return to Philadelphia later this month for the first time since 1961.