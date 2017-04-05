LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams signed veteran center John Sullivan on Wednesday, plugging their biggest remaining hole a little more than three weeks before the draft.

Sullivan, who visited with the Rams in late March, started 93 of 96 games for the Vikings from 2009 to '14 and spent last year as a backup with the Redskins, where new Rams head coach Sean McVay served as offensive coordinator.

Veteran center John Sullivan has signed with the Rams. AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Sullivan turns 32 in August and missed the entire 2015 season because of back issues. If he can return to form, however, the Rams would have a solid center to join what is expected to be an improved offensive line. From 2011 to '14, Pro Football Focus scored Sullivan a 90.7, 86.3, 87.7 and 82.9, respectively.

The Rams had quite possibly the game's worst offensive line last season and finished with a 4-12 record. They signed veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth, prompting Greg Robinson to move to right tackle and Rob Havenstein to move to right guard. The center position became open after the release of Tim Barnes, who started the Rams' last 32 games.

The Rams initially signed Ryan Groy to an offer sheet, but the Bills matched.