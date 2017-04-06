Max Kellerman finds it noteworthy the Patriots are interested in trading for Richard Sherman which could mean there are bigger issues going on with him in Seattle. (1:51)

While available to field calls on cornerback Richard Sherman, the Seattle Seahawks also have initiated trade talks during the process, according to an NFL source.

Editor's Picks Seahawks GM: Sherman trade talk 'is real' Seahawks GM John Schneider said it isn't a secret that the team has "opened that door" to discussions about possibly trading Richard Sherman.

Seahawks not posturing, appear willing to trade Richard Sherman General manager John Schneider not only didn't step away from talk of potentially dealing Richard Sherman but upped the ante on it. 1 Related

The belief from multiple people in the league is that landing Sherman, 29, who has two years left on his contract at over $22 million in total, would probably require a high draft pick.

The Seahawks have $45.2 million in salary cap money committed to their secondary this season, the most in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Talks can range from fact-finding to more serious, but the Seahawks are engaged in discussions over the Pro Bowl cornerback.

General manager John Schneider confirmed Wednesday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have discussed trading Sherman.

Primetime Corners: First Six NFL Seasons Richard Sherman has the same number of interceptions, Pro Bowl selections, and Super Bowl rings through his first six NFL seasons as Deion Sanders did. Sanders Sherman INT 30 30<< Pro Bowls 4 4 1st-team All-Pro 3 3 Super Bowl rings 1 1 >> Leads NFL since 2011 (10 more than any CB)

-- ESPN Stats & Information

After Schneider's interview Wednesday, Sherman told MMQB.com: "Very little chance it happens, but both sides are listening. I honestly don't have much more to say about it than what I've already said. We have a great relationship. ... There is a lot of love and respect. There is no bad blood."

Asked whether the Seahawks are sending him a message by publicly discussing the possibility of a trade, Sherman told MMQB.com: "Not at all. I'm not in the least bit concerned about that."

Sherman had two sideline blowups last season that were directed at coaches. The first involved defensive coordinator Kris Richard after the defense gave up a big play in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

In Week 15, when the Seahawks attempted a pass play from the Los Angeles Rams' 1-yard line, Sherman went off on Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Afterward, Sherman did not back down, referencing the team's Super Bowl XLIX loss in which Russell Wilson was intercepted in a similar situation.

ESPN's Sheil Kapadia contributed to this report.