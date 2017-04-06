CINCINNATI -- Bengals coach Marvin Lewis doesn't foresee a new contract extension happening prior to the 2017 season, he told ESPN on Thursday.

Lewis is entering the final year of his contract. He and team owner Mike Brown agreed to a one-year extension around this time last offseason that he signed in May, but it doesn't look like that will be the case in 2017.

"I don't anticipate anything happening," Lewis said.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said he doesn't anticipate a contract extension before the new season. Lewis has the most wins in franchise history but has not won a playoff game during his tenure. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Although Lewis told the Cincinnati Enquirer in January that both sides would like to agree to an extension at some point, he said on Thursday that everyone is fine with the current situation. A lack of a new contract doesn't appear to have strained his relationship with Brown, who had dinner at Lewis' house in Arizona during the NFL owners meetings in March.

"It's not really a subject that's on my mind," Lewis said. "I don't think it's on Mike's mind, either. I've gone into many seasons without a new contract. It's not a focus for me."

Lewis, 58, has been with the Bengals since 2003 and has the most wins in franchise history. However, the team is coming off a 6-9-1 season and has not won a playoff game during his tenure. The Bengals currently lead the NFL in playoff-win droughts, with their last win having come during the 1990 season.