Wide receiver Anquan Boldin reiterated Thursday he will play this season. He's just not in a rush to join a team.

Boldin told CBS Sports he will probably sign closer to training camp, which begins in mid-July. Last season, he signed with the Detroit Lions at the end of July.

"I'm still healthy, still going strong," Boldin said at his charity golf event in his hometown of Pahokee, Florida. "I still have the passion."

Boldin, 36, also said he can play for two or three more seasons. He told ESPN's Jim Trotter last month that he would return for his 15th NFL season.

The Lions and Baltimore Ravens have both expressed interest in Boldin this offseason. Boldin won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2012 before being traded to the 49ers.

"I will say this: I do believe he can still play at the highest level," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "His ability and skills are such that he's not going to drop off the edge just because how he plays. I know he loved it in Baltimore. I loved him in Baltimore. I didn't want him to have to leave when it happened. That's just the way things worked out. I'd be for it."

Last season, Boldin produced a career-low 584 yards receiving but scored eight touchdowns for the Lions.