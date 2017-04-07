SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Authorities say an Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was arrested outside a Scottsdale nightclub on suspicion of disorderly conduct and failure to obey police commands.

Scottsdale police say 22-year-old Marquis Bundy was acting disorderly toward the International's security staff at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police say Bundy told officers that his hat was missing or stolen from the club and he wanted to speak with somebody about it.

When told by club security guards that they had not seen his hat, Bundy reportedly got agitated and would not leave the scene, leading to his arrest.

In a statement, Cardinals officials said they're aware of the incident, and the matter has been referred to the NFL offices.

Bundy was signed as an undrafted rookie last year out of the University of New Mexico. He did not play in a regular-season game last year.