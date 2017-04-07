SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers have released cornerback Tramaine Brock a day after he was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

According to a Santa Clara Police Department report, officers responded to a report of a domestic-violence incident at 9:35 p.m. Thursday. The officers reported that an adult female had visible injuries and was "in a dating relationship with the male suspect."

Brock, 28, was booked into Santa Clara County Jail. He was released on bail early Friday afternoon.

The 49ers said in a statement shortly after Brock's release from jail that they had let him go.

The Niners have also parted ways with multiple players who were involved in incidents of violence in recent years. Most recently, tight end/fullback Bruce Miller was released after he was charged with assaulting an elderly man and his son in a San Francisco hotel just before last season.

Miller pleaded not guilty in November to seven felony charges stemming from that incident and is awaiting trial. He also pleaded no-contest to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in 2015 and was ordered to undergo counseling.

This is the first such incident under the team's new leadership of general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.

Lynch and Shanahan stressed at their introductory news conference that they would not have much tolerance for off-field issues.

"Our intentions, no matter what it is, is to do things the right way, to commit to the right people, to work extremely hard and make the right football decisions," Shanahan said then. "You don't always make the right decisions, but I can promise you guys we're going to do everything we can to do that. We're going to hold people accountable. We're going to do it the right way."

Brock, who had been with the Niners since 2010, started all but one game at cornerback over the past two seasons and was one of the longest-tenured players on the team. He was scheduled to enter the final season of a four-year, $14 million contract in 2017 with a cap hit of $4.3 million. His release saves the team, which already had a league-leading $70 million in salary cap space, $3.55 million.

An NFL spokesman said via email that, "The matter will be reviewed under the (NFL's) personal conduct policy."