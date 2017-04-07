SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock has been arrested and released after being booked into jail on suspicion of felony domestic violence after an incident that occurred Thursday night.

According to a Santa Clara Police Department report, officers responded to a report of a domestic-violence incident at 9:35 p.m. Thursday at the 4000 block of Headen Way in Santa Clara. There, officers reported that an adult female had suffered visible injuries and was "in a dating relationship with the male suspect."

Brock, 28, was booked into Santa Clara jail later Thursday night before his release on bail early Friday afternoon.

Brock has started all but one game for the 49ers at cornerback over the past two seasons and is one of the longest-tenured players on the team. He is scheduled to enter the final year of a four-year, $14 million contract in 2017 with a cap hit of $4.3 million.

The Niners have parted ways with multiple players who have been involved in domestic violence or violent incidents in recent years, most recently with tight end Bruce Miller, who was released quickly after he was charged with assaulting an elderly man and his son in a San Francisco hotel just before last season.

This is the first such incident under the team's new leadership of general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers did not immediately have a comment on the incident.