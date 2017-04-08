FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten paid tribute to Tony Romo, turning to Twitter to praise his long-time teammate and best friend.

Romo walked away from football Tuesday, choosing to become the lead NFL analyst at CBS.

Witten recalled meeting Romo for the first time on a shuttle bus for the Cowboys' first rookie minicamp in 2003.

"Knowing what I know now, I must say there is no one -- and I mean no one -- I would rather have had next to me on this journey other than Tony Romo," Witten wrote.

For 14 years, they were teammates and among the best quarterback-tight end duos in the NFL. They were the longest-tenured teammates in the NFL and, only Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker had been together longer in the four major sports.

During the years, Witten and Romo became closer as they each got married and raised families. They have regularly gone on vacations together. Witten has offered up wisdom to Romo's sons, Hawkins and Rivers.

On the field, Romo and Witten connected for 649 passes, 7,287 yards and 37 touchdown passes. Of all the Cowboys who caught passes from Romo, nobody had more catches or yards than Witten, and only Dez Bryant had more touchdowns (50).

"Ultimately, he became a player who would set the highest standard for himself because he knew it would create higher expectations for all of those around him. Players had to play better and coaches had to coach better," Witten wrote.