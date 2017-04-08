OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens brought one of their long-time defensive backs back at a reduced rate and a reduced role.

Lardarius Webb, 31, was re-signed to a three-year deal by the Ravens on Saturday, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. This comes nearly four weeks after Webb was cut by the team.

Webb, who has been with Baltimore the past eight seasons, will back up safeties Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson and add depth at slot cornerback.

The Ravens freed up $5.5 million in cap room by parting ways with Webb on March 10, one day after the team signed the top safety in free agency in Jefferson. Ravens officials said there was a possibility that Webb could return.

This significantly improves Baltimore's depth at safety. Besides Anthony Levine, the Ravens didn't have an experienced backup safety after cutting Kendrick Lewis, not re-signing Matt Elam and removing the tender from restricted free agent Marqueston Huff.

Webb had been scheduled to make $5.5 million in base salary this season, which was fifth-most on the team entering free agency. He likely had to take a significant pay cut to come back.

A third-round pick in 2009, Webb was a starting cornerback for the Ravens for five seasons before he switched to safety last season. He finished fourth on the team with 73 tackles last season and recorded one interception and five passes defended. Pro Football Focus rated him as the 15th-best safety in 2016.

Only four players currently on the team -- linebacker Terrell Suggs, quarterback Joe Flacco, guard Marshal Yanda and punter Sam Koch -- have been with the Ravens longer than Webb has.