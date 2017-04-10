Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy took exception to a photo posted Sunday to Instagram by the Miami Dolphins' Kiko Alonso, calling the linebacker a "bum" in a comment to the post.

The photo, which was posted to Alonso's verified Instagram account, shows Alonso upending McCoy during a 34-31 win by Miami last December at New Era Field.

El Blankito ojos claros #ozuna #futbolamericano #miamidolphins #yatusabes A post shared by Kiko Alonso (@elbravo_47) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

McCoy's verified Instagram account then posted two comments to the post, directed to Alonso, that read, "boy ya dad wish u was as good as me... n ya new contract garbage lol my 2011 money...," followed by "take me off ya page u BUM."

McCoy and Alonso are linked by a 2015 trade that sent McCoy to the Bills and Alonso to the Philadelphia Eagles. Alonso was traded last year to the Miami Dolphins.

McCoy received a five-year, $40 million extension from the Bills after being traded from Philadelphia. He earned $867,530 from the Eagles in 2011 before signing a five-year, $45 million contract in 2012.

Alonso signed a four-year, $33.3 million deal with the Dolphins last month. While the deal averages less per year than McCoy's extension from the Eagles in 2012, Alonso's contract pays him more per season than McCoy's current pact with Buffalo.