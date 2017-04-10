The Bills signed defensive end Ian Seau, the nephew of Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau, on Monday.

Ian Seau, 24, spent training camp and the preseason last summer with the Los Angeles Rams. He rejoins Bills defensive line coach Mike Waufle, who coached the Rams' defensive line last season.

Seau's signing comes after the Bills added nine players on Friday. The team now has 70 players on its 90-man roster as coach Sean McDermott prepares for an on-field minicamp next week.

Ian Seau signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent last May from the University of Nevada. His uncle, Junior Seau, was a 12-time Pro Bowl linebacker who played from 1990 through 2009.

He was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

Also Monday, the Bills signed free agent quarterback T.J. Yates.

Yates, 29, has thrown for 1,352 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions over his career. A former draft pick of the Texans, he spent last season with the Dolphins.