CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears released veteran cornerback Tracy Porter, the team announced on Monday.

Porter, 30, battled injuries for much of last year but was still Chicago's top cornerback over the past two seasons. In 2015, he became the only player in NFL history to record four pass breakups in a single game against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In two years with the Bears, Porter started 28 games and intercepted three passes. Porter did not start Chicago's 2016 regular-season finale in Minnesota because he overslept and missed the team bus to the stadium.

The Bears released cornerback Tracy Porter on Monday, opening up $3.6 million in salary cap space in the process. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Porter's future in Chicago looked bleak after the club signed free-agent cornerbacks Prince Amukamara ($7 million guaranteed in 2017) and Marcus Cooper ($6 million guaranteed in 2017). Porter had zero guaranteed money left on the three-year deal he received from the Bears prior to last season. The Bears have to carry only $600,000 in dead money, but they will open up $3.6 million in salary cap space because of Porter's release.

Prior to joining the Bears, Porter played for New Orleans (2008-11), Denver (2012), Oakland (2013) and Washington (2014). Porter started six postseason games for the Saints, including Super Bowl XLIV, returning an interception for a touchdown in New Orleans' victory over Indianapolis.