Stephen A. Smith and Ron Jaworski express their concern for the NFL players that were involved in a Las Vegas arm wrestling contest, saying the NFL will not allow players to set a bad precedent by establishing relationships with casinos and gambling. (2:11)

NFL players who participated in a made-for-TV arm wrestling tournament last week at a nightclub inside a Las Vegas casino will be fined, pending further investigation, a league source told ESPN.

More than 30 NFL players, active and retired, reportedly participated in The Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship, which took place April 5-9, at Hakkasan, a nightclub inside the MGM Grand Casino.

League personnel are prohibited from making promotional appearances at casinos or other gambling-related establishments. The policy is stated in the player manuals that are distributed to all players. The policy pertains to all NFL personnel.

James Harrison, left, and Marshawn Lynch were among the 30-plus current and former NFL players who squared off at the inaugural Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship, which was filmed at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas this past week. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The NFL has said it has not changed its gambling policy even with the approved relocation of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas.

In 2015, a fantasy football event slated to be held at a convention center connected to The Venetian in Las Vegas and featuring then Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was canceled, after players involved were informed by the league of potential fines.

Much like Romo's event, the arm wrestling was not heavily promoted. The NFL said it did not become aware of it until the contest had already begun.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison and retired running back Marshawn Lynch were billed as team coaches. Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, Raiders punter Marquette King, defensive end Mario Edwards and New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung also participated, according to USA Today.

ESPN has reached out to the NFL Players Association for comment.

The contest, which took place April 5-9, is scheduled to be broadcast on CBS on May 27-28, with the championship round shown on June 3.

A portion of the prize purses for both individual and team competition will be donated to charities of the player's choice, according to the event's website.

ESPN has reached out the event organizers for comment.

ESPN's Adam Caplan contributed to this report.