        <
        >

          2017 NFL preseason schedules for all 32 teams

          5:32 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          The NFL on Monday announced the complete preseason schedule for 2017, featuring the Cowboys and Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 3, on ESPN.

          Check out the schedule for each team below. Dates aren't yet set, but here is the range when each game will be played:

          • Week 1: Aug. 10-14

          • Week 2: Aug. 17-21

          • Week 3: Aug. 24-28

          • Week 4: Aug. 31-Sept. 1

          AFC East | AFC North| AFC South | AFC West
          NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

          AFC EAST

          Buffalo Bills

          Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings
          Week 2: at Philadelphia Eagles
          Week 3: at Baltimore Ravens
          Week 4: vs. Detroit Lions

          Miami Dolphins

          Week 1: vs. Atlanta Falcons
          Week 2: vs. Baltimore Ravens
          Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles
          Week 4: at Minnesota Vikings

          New England Patriots

          Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
          Week 2: at Houston Texans
          Week 3: at Detroit Lions
          Week 4: vs. New York Giants

          New York Jets

          Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans
          Week 2: at Detroit Lions
          Week 3: at New York Giants
          Week 4: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

          AFC NORTH

          Baltimore Ravens

          Week 1: vs. Washington Redskins
          Week 2: at Miami Dolphins
          Week 3: vs. Buffalo Bills
          Week 4: at New Orleans Saints

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
          Week 3: at Washington Redskins
          Week 4: at Indianapolis Colts

          Cleveland Browns

          Week 1: vs. New Orleans Saints
          Week 2: vs. New York Giants
          Week 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          Week 4: at Chicago Bears

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Week 1: at New York Giants
          Week 2: vs. Atlanta Falcons
          Week 3: vs. Indianapolis Colts
          Week 4: at Carolina Panthers

          AFC SOUTH

          Houston Texans

          Week 1: at Carolina Panthers
          Week 2: vs. New England Patriots
          Week 3: at New Orleans Saints
          Week 4: vs. Dallas Cowboys

          Indianapolis Colts

          Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions
          Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys
          Week 3: at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Week 4: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Week 1: at New England Patriots
          Week 2: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          Week 3: vs. Carolina Panthers
          Week 4: at Atlanta Falcons

          Tennessee Titans

          Week 1: at New York Jets
          Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers
          Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears
          Week 4: at Kansas City Chiefs

          AFC WEST

          Denver Broncos

          Week 1: at Chicago Bears
          Week 2: at San Francisco 49ers
          Week 3: vs. Green Bay Packers
          Week 4: vs. Arizona Cardinals

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers
          Week 2: at Cincinnati Bengals
          Week 3: at Seattle Seahawks
          Week 4: vs. Tennessee Titans

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Week 1: vs. Seattle Seahawks
          Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints
          Week 3: at Los Angeles Rams
          Week 4: at San Francisco 49ers

          Oakland Raiders

          Week 1: at Arizona Cardinals
          Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Rams
          Week 3: at Dallas Cowboys
          Week 4: vs. Seattle Seahawks

          NFC EAST

          Dallas Cowboys

          Hall of Fame Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals (in Canton, Ohio)
          Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams
          Week 2: vs. Indianapolis Colts
          Week 3: vs. Oakland Raiders
          Week 4: at Houston Texans

          New York Giants

          Week 1: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
          Week 2: at Cleveland Browns
          Week 3: vs. New York Jets
          Week 4: at New England Patriots

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Week 1: at Green Bay Packers
          Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills
          Week 3: vs. Miami Dolphins
          Week 4: at New York Jets

          Washington Redskins

          Week 1: at Baltimore Ravens
          Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers
          Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
          Week 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          NFC NORTH

          Chicago Bears

          Week 1: vs. Denver Broncos
          Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals
          Week 3: at Tennessee Titans
          Week 4: vs. Cleveland Browns

          Detroit Lions

          Week 1: at Indianapolis Colts
          Week 2: vs. New York Jets
          Week 3: vs. New England Patriots
          Week 4: at Buffalo Bills

          Green Bay Packers

          Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
          Week 2: at Washington Redskins
          Week 3: at Denver Broncos
          Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams

          Minnesota Vikings

          Week 1: at Buffalo Bills
          Week 2: at Seattle Seahawks
          Week 3: vs. San Francisco 49ers
          Week 4: vs. Miami Dolphins

          NFC SOUTH

          Atlanta Falcons

          Week 1: at Miami Dolphins
          Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Week 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals
          Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

          Carolina Panthers

          Week 1: vs. Houston Texans
          Week 2: at Tennessee Titans
          Week 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars
          Week 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

          New Orleans Saints

          Week 1: at Cleveland Browns
          Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers
          Week 3: vs. Houston Texans
          Week 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals
          Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars
          Week 3: vs. Cleveland Browns
          Week 4: vs. Washington Redskins

          NFC WEST

          Arizona Cardinals

          Hall of Fame Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys (in Canton, Ohio)
          Week 1: vs. Oakland Raiders
          Week 2: vs. Chicago Bears
          Week 3: at Atlanta Falcons
          Week 4: at Denver Broncos

          Los Angeles Rams

          Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys
          Week 2: at Oakland Raiders
          Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
          Week 4: at Green Bay Packers

          San Francisco 49ers

          Week 1: at Kansas City Chiefs
          Week 2: vs. Denver Broncos
          Week 3: at Minnesota Vikings
          Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

          Seattle Seahawks

          Week 1: at Los Angeles Chargers
          Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings
          Week 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
          Week 4: at Oakland Raiders

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.