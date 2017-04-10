The NFL on Monday announced the complete preseason schedule for 2017, featuring the Cowboys and Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 3, on ESPN.
Check out the schedule for each team below. Dates aren't yet set, but here is the range when each game will be played:
Week 1: Aug. 10-14
Week 2: Aug. 17-21
Week 3: Aug. 24-28
Week 4: Aug. 31-Sept. 1
AFC East | AFC North| AFC South | AFC West
NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills
Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 2: at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 3: at Baltimore Ravens
Week 4: vs. Detroit Lions
Miami Dolphins
Week 1: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 2: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 4: at Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 2: at Houston Texans
Week 3: at Detroit Lions
Week 4: vs. New York Giants
New York Jets
Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 2: at Detroit Lions
Week 3: at New York Giants
Week 4: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens
Week 1: vs. Washington Redskins
Week 2: at Miami Dolphins
Week 3: vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 4: at New Orleans Saints
Cincinnati Bengals
Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 3: at Washington Redskins
Week 4: at Indianapolis Colts
Cleveland Browns
Week 1: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 2: vs. New York Giants
Week 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4: at Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 1: at New York Giants
Week 2: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 3: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 4: at Carolina Panthers
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans
Week 1: at Carolina Panthers
Week 2: vs. New England Patriots
Week 3: at New Orleans Saints
Week 4: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Indianapolis Colts
Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions
Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys
Week 3: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 4: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 1: at New England Patriots
Week 2: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 4: at Atlanta Falcons
Tennessee Titans
Week 1: at New York Jets
Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears
Week 4: at Kansas City Chiefs
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos
Week 1: at Chicago Bears
Week 2: at San Francisco 49ers
Week 3: vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 4: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 2: at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 3: at Seattle Seahawks
Week 4: vs. Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 1: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 3: at Los Angeles Rams
Week 4: at San Francisco 49ers
Oakland Raiders
Week 1: at Arizona Cardinals
Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 3: at Dallas Cowboys
Week 4: vs. Seattle Seahawks
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys
Hall of Fame Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals (in Canton, Ohio)
Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams
Week 2: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 3: vs. Oakland Raiders
Week 4: at Houston Texans
New York Giants
Week 1: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 2: at Cleveland Browns
Week 3: vs. New York Jets
Week 4: at New England Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles
Week 1: at Green Bay Packers
Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 3: vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 4: at New York Jets
Washington Redskins
Week 1: at Baltimore Ravens
Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Week 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears
Week 1: vs. Denver Broncos
Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals
Week 3: at Tennessee Titans
Week 4: vs. Cleveland Browns
Detroit Lions
Week 1: at Indianapolis Colts
Week 2: vs. New York Jets
Week 3: vs. New England Patriots
Week 4: at Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers
Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 2: at Washington Redskins
Week 3: at Denver Broncos
Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Minnesota Vikings
Week 1: at Buffalo Bills
Week 2: at Seattle Seahawks
Week 3: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 4: vs. Miami Dolphins
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons
Week 1: at Miami Dolphins
Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Carolina Panthers
Week 1: vs. Houston Texans
Week 2: at Tennessee Titans
Week 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
New Orleans Saints
Week 1: at Cleveland Browns
Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 3: vs. Houston Texans
Week 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 3: vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 4: vs. Washington Redskins
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals
Hall of Fame Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys (in Canton, Ohio)
Week 1: vs. Oakland Raiders
Week 2: vs. Chicago Bears
Week 3: at Atlanta Falcons
Week 4: at Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Rams
Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 2: at Oakland Raiders
Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 4: at Green Bay Packers
San Francisco 49ers
Week 1: at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 2: vs. Denver Broncos
Week 3: at Minnesota Vikings
Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Seattle Seahawks
Week 1: at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 4: at Oakland Raiders