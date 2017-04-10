The NFL on Monday announced the complete preseason schedule for 2017, featuring the Cowboys and Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 3, on ESPN.

Check out the schedule for each team below. Dates aren't yet set, but here is the range when each game will be played:

Week 1: Aug. 10-14

Week 2: Aug. 17-21

Week 3: Aug. 24-28

Week 4: Aug. 31-Sept. 1

AFC East | AFC North| AFC South | AFC West

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

AFC EAST

Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 2: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3: at Baltimore Ravens

Week 4: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 1: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 2: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4: at Minnesota Vikings

Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 2: at Houston Texans

Week 3: at Detroit Lions

Week 4: vs. New York Giants

Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 2: at Detroit Lions

Week 3: at New York Giants

Week 4: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

AFC NORTH

Week 1: vs. Washington Redskins

Week 2: at Miami Dolphins

Week 3: vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 4: at New Orleans Saints

Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 3: at Washington Redskins

Week 4: at Indianapolis Colts

Week 1: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 2: vs. New York Giants

Week 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 4: at Chicago Bears

Week 1: at New York Giants

Week 2: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 3: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 4: at Carolina Panthers

AFC SOUTH

Week 1: at Carolina Panthers

Week 2: vs. New England Patriots

Week 3: at New Orleans Saints

Week 4: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 3: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 4: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 1: at New England Patriots

Week 2: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3: vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 4: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 1: at New York Jets

Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 4: at Kansas City Chiefs

AFC WEST

Week 1: at Chicago Bears

Week 2: at San Francisco 49ers

Week 3: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 4: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 2: at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3: at Seattle Seahawks

Week 4: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 1: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 3: at Los Angeles Rams

Week 4: at San Francisco 49ers

Week 1: at Arizona Cardinals

Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 3: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: vs. Seattle Seahawks

NFC EAST

Hall of Fame Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals (in Canton, Ohio)

Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams

Week 2: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 3: vs. Oakland Raiders

Week 4: at Houston Texans

Week 1: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 2: at Cleveland Browns

Week 3: vs. New York Jets

Week 4: at New England Patriots

Week 1: at Green Bay Packers

Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 3: vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 4: at New York Jets

Week 1: at Baltimore Ravens

Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC NORTH

Week 1: vs. Denver Broncos

Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals

Week 3: at Tennessee Titans

Week 4: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 1: at Indianapolis Colts

Week 2: vs. New York Jets

Week 3: vs. New England Patriots

Week 4: at Buffalo Bills

Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2: at Washington Redskins

Week 3: at Denver Broncos

Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 1: at Buffalo Bills

Week 2: at Seattle Seahawks

Week 3: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 4: vs. Miami Dolphins

NFC SOUTH

Week 1: at Miami Dolphins

Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 1: vs. Houston Texans

Week 2: at Tennessee Titans

Week 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 1: at Cleveland Browns

Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3: vs. Houston Texans

Week 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 3: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 4: vs. Washington Redskins

NFC WEST

Hall of Fame Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys (in Canton, Ohio)

Week 1: vs. Oakland Raiders

Week 2: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 3: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 4: at Denver Broncos

Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 2: at Oakland Raiders

Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 4: at Green Bay Packers

Week 1: at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 2: vs. Denver Broncos

Week 3: at Minnesota Vikings

Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 1: at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 4: at Oakland Raiders