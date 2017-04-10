Wide receiver Cyril Grayson hasn't played football since 2011, but he now has a spot on the Seattle Seahawks' roster.

The Seahawks signed Grayson on Monday, the team announced. A track standout at LSU, Grayson (5-foot-9, 178 pounds) participated in the school's pro day and ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash.

Cyril Grayson participated in LSU's pro day and ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Seahawks liked what they saw, brought him to Seattle for a visit and signed him. Because Grayson didn't play college football and is a fifth-year senior, he doesn't have to enter the draft.

Grayson's last football experience came in 2011, at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Louisiana. He had 28 catches for 731 yards during his senior season.

"It's always been a dream of mine," Grayson told the New Orleans Times-Picayune after LSU's pro day. "People take different routes to get different places. I came here and ran track. Nobody here today has the resume that I have. Nobody else is a seven-time All-American, five-time All-SEC, and four-time national champion. It speaks for itself."