METAIRIE, La. -- Washington Redskins linebacker Junior Galette is facing more legal trouble after being arrested on Friday night during a spring break festival in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Galette was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to comply after getting into a fight and running away at MGM Park, where a concert was being held as part of Biloxi's annual Black Beach Weekend, according to the Biloxi Police Department. He was released after posting a $500 bond.

"We are aware of the incident. We are gathering information and will refrain from making any further comment," Redskins senior vice president Tony Wyllie said in a statement.

Galette, 29, has spent the past two seasons with the Redskins but has yet to play a down with them after tearing each of his Achilles tendons the past two summers. He signed a third straight one-year contract with the team in February as he tries to get his career back on track.

Galette spent his first five seasons as an undrafted defensive end with the New Orleans Saints, breaking out with 12 sacks in 2013 and 10 sacks in 2014. But he was released less than a year after signing a four-year, $41.5 million contract extension, largely due to off-field concerns.

Galette was arrested -- though charges were later dropped -- on a charge of domestic violence after he was accused of injuring a female houseguest while trying to get her to leave his home. The NFL suspended Galette two games for his involvement in the incident.

Shortly before Galette's release, the NFL and Saints were also made aware of a 2013 video that appeared to show Galette striking a woman with a belt during a group scuffle on a beach, though no charges were filed for that incident.

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.